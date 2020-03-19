|
MILLSPAUGH, Francis Corwin Jr. Known as Pete or Pops, died peacefully on March 14, 2020 at Norwood Hospital at age 95. He was the son of Francis Corwin Millspaugh, Sr. and Reeta Plant Millspaugh. His siblings Ann Huff and Robert Millspaugh predeceased him. He leaves four children, Virginia Parker (George) of Dedham, Edward J. Millspaugh (Elisabeth) of Center Barnstead, NH, Margaret Millspaugh of Mattapoisett and Leslie Amodei (Rick) of Carlisle. He also leaves eight grandchildren, Corwin Parker (Catalina), LeeAnn Parker Villani (Chris), Hannah Parker Morris (Stephen), Ashley Millspaugh Zook (Dave), Christopher Millspaugh, Taylor Millspaugh (Jaimie), Derrick Amodei and Amelia Amodei.
Pete was born in Lowell, MA and lived in Swampscott during his formative years. He attended the Fessenden School in Newton, MA, the Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, CT and was Yale University class of 1948, where he was the ice hockey goalie. During his college years, he served his country in the US Navy. Pete married Helena Stanley in 1950 and they lived in Plainfield, NJ before moving to Concord, MA in 1974. After Helena's death in 1991, Pete spent over 20 years in Pinehurst, NC, before moving back to the Boston area to be closer to family.
Pete spent most of his career in the Investment Counseling business. He headed up the NYC office of Eaton Vance (then Eaton & Howard) for many years before moving to the Boston Office.
Pete had many hobbies, including golf, traveling, gardening and walking with his dogs. As a scratch golfer, Pete had many trophies from Plainfield Country Club, Concord Country Club and CCNC, but it wasn't until he was in his 70's that he had his first hole-in-one. As Pete always said to those around him who had holes-in-one, "It's just dumb luck!"
A Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Fessenden School, 250 Waltham Street, Newton, MA, 02465.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020