MAHONEY, Francis D. Jr. On September 6, 2019, 58 years old, passed away peacefully at home due to heart failure. Born in Waltham to Francis Mahoney and Marjorie (Murray) Mahoney, Franny resided most of his life in Newton, but called California and Nevada home, too. Franny is survived by his parents, the great love of his life, Susan Tempesta, whom he proudly and lovingly referred to as his wife, their Auntie Kay Burnham, as well as his brother Shawn Mahoney; sister, Kelley Mahoney; niece, Haley Rose Marino; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends, all of whom he adored. Franny was a lover of people and nature, and he knew more facts about more things than most. He, too, had a passion for all sports, but he particularly excelled in golf. After graduating from Newton North High School, Franny became a member of the PGA and began his career as a professional golfer, holding positions at The Country Club in Brookline, Wayland Country Club and Pinebrook Country Club in Weston. Franny was a principle golf instructor at both The Lakes Country Club in Palm Desert, CA and at Shadow Creek Country Club in Las Vegas, NV. This extraordinary man, with his positive attitude and ever present sense of humor, touched everyone he ever met. Franny was a lover of life and will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are kindly invited for Calling Hours on Saturday, September 14, from 3-5PM, with a Prayer Service at 5PM in Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown Street in NEWTON. Reception to follow and location will be announced at the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Animal Adventures Family Zoo & Rescue Center, 336 Sugar Rd., Bolton, MA 01740.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 11, 2019