DeGEORGE, Francis Of Stoneham, January 10, 2020, in the loving presence of his family at the age of 70. Loving husband to Dianna (Estrella) DeGeorge, with whom he shared over 47 years of marriage. Devoted and cherished father to four very lucky children - Darcy, David, Courtney and Justin - and daughter-in-law Rebecca. Extremely proud Grampy of Carter and Paige. Dear baby brother to Vincent DeGeorge. Frank joins his late brothers, Louis and John, and late parents Fanny and Vincent. Adored son-in-law to the late John Estrella and Dorothy (Peichoto) Estrella, treasured brother-in-law to the late John Estrella. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Thursday, January 16th in the Barile Family Funeral Home at 482 Main St. (RT. 28), STONEHAM from 4 pm to 8 pm. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home on Friday, January 17th, 2019 at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Frank's Eternal Life in St. Patrick's Church at 71 Central St. in Stoneham at 10 am. Interment to directly follow in Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Frank's name to the CardioVascular Center and research of Dr. Amanda Vest at Tufts Medical Center by visiting giving.tuftsmedicalcenter.org/give Please also consider becoming an organ donor. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, www.barilefuneral.com and for further information, www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020