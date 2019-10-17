|
|
ROBERTS , Francis Donald January 18, 1938 – October 15, 2019 Age 81, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, Dover, MA with Nancy, his wife of 55 years, by his side. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, October 20, from 3 PM – 6 PM at George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Avenue, NEEDHAM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 21, at 10:00 AM at the Church of the Most Precious Blood, 30 Centre Street, Dover, MA. Full obituary to follow on Saturday and Sunday. For directions, guestbook and full obituary, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 18, 2019