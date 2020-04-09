Boston Globe Obituaries
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
FRANCIS DONOVAN


1925 - 2020
FRANCIS DONOVAN Obituary
DONOVAN, Francis Passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 7 at the age of 94 surrounded by his loving family. Born on September 17, 1925 in Cambridge, he was the son of the late George A. Donovan and Helen (Lynch) Donovan. Francis was raised in Cambridge and he called Watertown home for the past 56 years. A decorated U.S. Army veteran, he proudly served his country during World War II and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Following his military service, he attended Boston College and earned a Business degree in 1950. He spent the majority of his career at Sentry Insurance as the Regional Director of Claims. Francis was a lifelong learner and a voracious reader. He was an avid sports fan who followed the Red Sox, Bruins, Patriots, and his beloved BC Eagles. He was happiest when surrounded by his family, playing the piano and filling the home with music. Francis was a man of deep faith and a devout Catholic. Francis joins his dear wife Rita, to whom he was married for 63 years, and his grandson CPT Connor J. Bednarzyk, U.S. Army Ranger. He was predeceased by his brothers James, George, and Lawrence. He was the devoted father of nine children: Ann Donovan and her husband Peter Christensen of Milford, Mary Burns and her husband Lawrence of Watertown, Francis Donovan, Jr. and his wife Jessica Roth of Cambridge, Joseph Donovan and his wife Elaine of Ashland, Rita Fallon and her husband Brian of Westwood, Ruth Bednarzyk and her husband Edward of Doylestown, PA, Elizabeth Beucler and her husband Mark of Reading, Martha Tucker and her husband Andrew of North Reading, Colleen Manfredi and her husband Mark of Reading. He was the proud grandfather of 24 and great-grandfather of seven. Loved and cherished, Francis will be missed by many. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, Funeral Services and interment private. Memorial Mass to follow at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Francis' memory to the CPT Connor J. Bednarzyk USA Memorial Fund online at 5foundation.org or checks can be mailed to 3697 East Brandon Way, Doylestown, PA 18902.

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
