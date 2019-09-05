|
GIRARD, Francis E. Of Naples, FL, and Gloucester, MA, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019. Born in Salem, MA, he was the son of Emile and Evelyna (LeClerc) Girard. He is survived by his beloved wife, Henriette F. (McNiff). He is also survived by his children, Andrew Girard and his wife Stacey, and Pamela Scherbak, as well as six grandchildren, Benjamin Girard (and Ashlynn), Brandon and Christopher Girard, Sarah, Samantha and Noah Scherbak and one great-grandchild, Genevie Girard. He was recently predeceased by his son Gregory. Frank also leaves behind his sister, Lorraine Ouellette, his brother, Paul and his wife Lorraine, his dear brother-in-law, John D. McNiff, and several nieces and nephews. Frank was a charismatic, intelligent and engaging gentleman who excelled in both business and social skills. He began his career at Merrimack College as a part-time student and was an industrial photographer by day. Eventually, after working his way to full-time enrollment, Frank went on to become the President of his fraternity, editor of the school paper and VP of the student government. He earned his BA in 1962, along with an award given at commencement for loyalty, hard work, and dedication to Merrimack. Upon graduation, he served in the Army and later held top positions at Boston Technology, Inc., NEC Information Systems, and Wang Key Data. In 1998, Frank was instrumental in the negotiation of the merger between Boston Technology and Comverse Technology, Inc. He then served as CEO of Comverse Network Systems until 2001, when he was appointed their Vice Chairman. In addition, he was a member of the International Engineering Consortium and held the position of Director of the Massachusetts Telecommunications Council. Among others, he served on the Board of Trustees for Vertical Communications and Nakina Systems, Inc. Frank has been described as one of Merrimack College's most visionary and generous philanthropists. At the time, 1999, he made the largest commitment towards academic programs in the college's history. That gift established the Girard School of Business and supported many key initiatives that remain today. He also served as Chairman on the Board of Trustees, and on the Presidents Advisory Council and the College leadership Council. He was bestowed an Honorary Doctorate of Business Administration in 2016 from the college for both his business leadership and philanthropy. Frank was happiest with his wife Henriette and their many friends and family members, as well as avidly following current news events, economic periodicals, and researching investment strategies. In his leisure time, he worked hard at, and enjoyed playing golf year round. Until his death, Frank remained an active and devoted alumnus of Merrimack College. The family asks that any gifts in Frank's memory be made to Merrimack College, Office of Development, 315 Turnpike, North Andover, MA 01845. Visiting Hours: Family and friends may call on Friday, from 2 PM to 5 PM at the Merrimack College Church in North Andover. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, 11 AM, also at the Church.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 6, 2019