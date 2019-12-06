|
LANE , Francis E. "Bucky" Of Natick, December 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy S. (Steigh) Lane. Devoted father of Alan Lane of Natick, Cindy Lane of Natick, Scott Lane of Bellingham, Wendy Hills of Southboro. Brother of Pricilla Rechsteiner of NJ, Miriam Davis of AL, and the late Jack Lane, Frederick Lane, Janet Connor, and Elizabeth Stinson. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Retired custodian at the Wellesley Middle School. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Francis' memory to The , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019