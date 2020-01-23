Boston Globe Obituaries
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 395-0128
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Fellsway West
Medford, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Fellsway West
Medford, MA
View Map
FRANCIS E. SENSALE Obituary
SENSALE, Francis E. Of Medford, Jan. 23, age 95. Beloved husband of the late Claire P. (Kirby). Loving father of Donna Baron and Cecelia and her husband Robert Graffeo of Tewksbury and Frances and her husband Jim Belschner of Stoneham. Dear grandfather of Brian, Kevin, Michael, Lisa, Stephen and Danny. Cherished great-grandfather of Brent, Katerina, Preston, Alexandra, Austin, Declan and Hannah. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Brother of the late Robert, Michael, Richard and Louis Sensale.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Fellsway West Medford, Saturday at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are most welcome to attend. Visitation will be held in the church, prior to the Mass, from 10 to 11:30 AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Donations in Francis' memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For additional information, please visit

www.magliozzifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020
