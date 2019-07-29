|
STASIUM, Francis E. Of Norwood, passed away on July 26, 2019 at the age of 76. Devoted father of Claire A. Engvaldsen and her husband Richard of Wilmington, Timothy V. Stasium and his wife Karen of Mansfield and Andrew C. Stasium and his wife Carolina of CA. Former husband of Kathleen M. Hourihan of Norwood. Brother of Sr. Virginia Marie Stasium SSND of CT, Barbara E. Stasium of Concord, Christina J. Clifford and her husband Gary of Maynard, Roberta J. Floccher and her husband John of ME and the late Vincent A. Stasium Jr. and Richard M. Stasium. Cherished grandfather of 8 grandchildren. Son of the late Vincent A. and Mary A. (O'Connell) Stasium. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Francis was a graduate of Boston College High School and then went on to graduate from Boston College. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10am followed a Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood, MA. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4-7pm. Burial will be at Mt. Benedict Cemetery, Boston, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Camp Sunshine, 35 Arcadia Road Casco, ME 04015. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019