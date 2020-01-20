|
SUTHERBY, Francis E. "Frank" Of Melrose, January 19, 2020. Beloved husband of 65 years to Mary E. (Mooney) Sutherby. Loving father of Patricia M. Strazdins of Boxford, Kathleen M. Pellegrini & her husband John of Saugus, Rita M. Sutherby of Malden, John J. Sutherby & his wife Jeanne of Burlington, Marie F. Loschiavo & her husband James of Tewksbury, James F. Sutherby & his wife Linda of Tewksbury, Robert J. Sutherby of Saugus, Daniel J. Sutherby of Waltham, Anne M. Marando & her husband Michael of Wakefield and the late Elizabeth A. Sutherby. Caring brother of Rita M. Shaughnessy of NH and the late Mary Noonan, George Sutherby, Gertrude Marshall and Albert Sutherby. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson and many nieces, nephews & friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 from 4:00-8:00PM. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home, on Friday morning, January 24th, at 8:45AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, at 10:00AM. Interment at St. Patrick Cemetery in Stoneham. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Frank's name to the Francis E. Sutherby, Matignon H.S. Class of 1949 Scholarship Fund, 1 Matignon Rd., Cambridge, MA 02140-1099. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit
