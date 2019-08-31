|
|
VACCARO, Francis E. "Frank" Of Malden, Aug. 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jane F. (Frisoni) Vaccaro. Son of the late Edward & Angelina (Giacobbe) Vaccaro. Loving father of Michael Vaccaro of Saugus & Donna Vaccaro of Merrimack, NH. Dear brother of Anthony. Cherished grandfather of Ashley Olson & her husband Ricky of Merrimack, NH & Courtney Vincett of Bedford, MA, & great-grandfather of Giacobbe, Paisley, & Blake. He is also survived by cousins, godchildren & many friends. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Wednesday September 4th at 9:00am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Hearts Church, 297 Main St., Malden at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4-8pm. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions & guestbook visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019