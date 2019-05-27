FAULKNER, Francis "Chip" CLT, Associate Director Francis "Chip'" Faulkner, 73, of Attleboro, MA died on May 24, 2019 in hospice care in Worcester, MA shortly after a two week hospitalization at UMASS Medical Center. He had fought a courageous fifteen month battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was the son of the late Francis and Mary Faulkner of Norfolk, MA. He was the brother of Donald Faulkner and his wife Linda of Rochester, MA and of his late sister Judith DeBeck of Norfolk.



He was born in Milford, MA on November 13, 1945 and grew up in the City Mills section of Norfolk. He graduated from King Philip Reg. H.S. in 1963 and was the Senior Class President. He participated in hockey, baseball and track. Chip then went on to Holy Cross College, graduating in 1967, and later received his Master's Degree from St. John's University, NY. He then taught high school in New York City and Long Island for ten years.



Back to Norfolk in the late 70's, he got involved in local politics and ended up employed by Citizens For Limited Taxation (CLT) for nearly 40 years, holding the title of Associate Director. Chip also, proudly ran a conservative Political Action Committee (PAC) for many years that was nationally recognized for its' attendance numbers and longevity. He enjoyed reading, especially numerous daily newspapers from around the state and country. He also, enjoyed watching Boston sports, growing tomatoes, watching old Westerns, and as a staunch conservative Chip was always willing to verbally spar with any and all uninformed liberals. He also could be talked into having a few "cold ones" with his cronies at the Red Rooster. Chip will be dearly missed by his family, many friends and colleagues.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, May 30th from 10 am to 12 Noon in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, WRENTHAM. A Funeral Service will follow in the funeral home at 12 Noon. Burial will be in Wrentham Center Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Francis "Chip" Faulker to support pancreatic cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift.



Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2019