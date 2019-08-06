|
HALE, Francis G. IV "Frank" Age 59, passed away unexpectedly on August 5, 2019 after a brief illness. The son of Joan (Kelly) and Francis G. Hale III of Springfield, formerly of Wilbraham and Canton, MA, Frank was born on September 21, 1959 and spent his youth in Canton, where he earned his Eagle Scout ranking. A 1977 graduate of Boston College High School, Frank then went on to earn a degree in Chemistry from Brown University in 1982. Frank enjoyed a fulfilling career teaching religion, chemistry and coaching a state championship soccer team for several years at Bishop Cheverus High School in Portland, ME. He also spent time teaching and coaching in Belize. He had a passion for the theater and earned awards designing sets and lighting for numerous high school and community theater productions in Maine as well as Florida. Frank was a devoted son and loving brother to sisters Mary-Lee Hood (Tom) of Memphis, TN, Kelly Dietz (Jon) of State College, PA, and Catherine Duquette (Tom) of Wilbraham, and brothers Michael (Rachel) of Northampton and Tom (Lauri) of Woodbridge, VA. His numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives, and the many close friends he made throughout his life will dearly miss him. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, at St. Cecilia's Church, 42 Main St., Wilbraham. Calling Hours will precede the Mass from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Wilbraham Funeral Home, 2551 Boston Rd., WILBRAHAM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Wilbraham Funeral Home (413) 596-6100 www.wilbrahamfuneralhome.com
