NOONAN, Francis G. "Jerry" Of Medford, formerly of Arlington. Passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on September 24, 2020, at the age of 61, after a short and courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Beloved husband of Lorrie Noonan (Fahey). Loving father of Sean Doherty and his wife Carolyn of Arlington, and Samantha Noonan of Medford. Born and raised in Somerville to the late Francis C. Noonan and Elizabeth J. (Maguire). Dear brother of Michael and his wife Darlene Noonan of Bellingham, Judith and her husband William Todd of CA, and Patricia and her husband Stephen Johnson of Malden. Jerry is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many wonderful friends. Proud member of the Bugler Hall of Fame, North Star Drum & Bugle Corps, and a longtime instructor for the Boston Crusaders. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON on Monday from 5-8PM. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and pay their respects and exit the funeral home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. A Private Funeral mass will be held at St Raphael Church in Medford. Due to the COVID restrictions, the Mass will be livestreamed on Tuesday at 11am. Further information will be available on the funeral home website. His Burial will also be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's memory may be made to: National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. For directions or to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
.