SUSZYNSKI, Francis G. "Frank" Of Somerville, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020 at the age of 92 surrounded by his loving family. Francis was born in Medford and was a resident of Somerville for over 65 years. Beloved husband of the late Pauline (Sullivan). Loving father of Diane M. Irwin & her husband Kenneth of New Port Richey, FL, Pauline A. Gordon & her husband Lawrence of Concord, MA and Francis "Greg" Suszynski of Somerville. Beloved brother of the late Helen Rivers. Cherished Grandfather of Kimberly Newton and her husband Robert, Jamie Ahern and her husband Shawn, Karina and Charlotte Suszynski. Proud great-grandfather of Ryan and Kailey Newton and Maddux Ahern. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Thursday morning, August 13th, 9-11AM followed by a Graveside Service at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's memory to (Hospice), 75 Sylvan St., B102, Danvers, MA 01923. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2020