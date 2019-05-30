Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS BOTAISH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS H. BOTAISH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FRANCIS H. BOTAISH Obituary
BOTAISH, Francis H. Of Harwichport formerly of Dedham, May 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara (Gallagher) (Jeannetti) Botaish. Frank was a Veteran of the Korean War. A Memorial Mass will be held in St. Mary's Church, Dedham, Tuesday, June 4 at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in The Gardens at Gethsemane, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Frank's memory to the . Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now