BOTAISH, Francis H. Of Harwichport formerly of Dedham, May 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara (Gallagher) (Jeannetti) Botaish. Frank was a Veteran of the Korean War. A Memorial Mass will be held in St. Mary's Church, Dedham, Tuesday, June 4 at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in The Gardens at Gethsemane, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Frank's memory to the . Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019