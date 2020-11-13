DALY, Francis H. "Buddy" Of Norwood, formerly of Needham, Dedham, and Sanbornton, NH, passed away November 11th from complications of COVID-19 infection. Born in Newton on June 11, 1926 to the late James and Florence (Doherty). Devoted father of Janet Daly of Hunts Point, WA and James L. Daly of Norwood. Husband of the late Sybil Ash of Sanbornton, NH. Former husband of Marie (Maida) Daly of Dedham. Cherished grandfather of Patrick, Brian, Andrew, Ben, Emily, and Nora, and great-grandfather of Aeris. Predeceased by brother Robert Daly and sister Phyllis Atkinson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Among Buddy's nearly 100 years of adventure included serving as a pilot in the US Army Air Force in World War II; as a police officer and mounted police officer in Needham; the Electronics Department head at Waltham Vocational High School; Instructor at Northeastern University, Lead Instructor and Curriculum Development lead at Sylvania Technical Institute; Facilities Manager and Deputy Sheriff for the Norfolk County Court System; and Flotilla Commander of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary in Port Charlotte, FL. He received his Bachelors Degree in Engineering in 1971 at age 45 from Northeastern University, and his Master's in Education in 1976 from Fitchburg State College at age 50. In 1987, he received his P. E. (Professional Engineer) license based in part on a lifetime of problem solving. And while there is no certificate for it, Buddy was a master storyteller, weaving truth, humor, and embellishment in ways that would dominate any room he entered. He loved boating, fishing, flying, dogs, and having ice cream with children. His greatest achievement, he felt, was in being a father. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Joseph's Church, 1360 Highland Ave., Needham, on Tuesday, November 17 at 11am. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed including proper social distancing and all attendees must wear a mask. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, donations in Buddy's memory may be made to the ASPCA, at https://www.aspca.org/
