DALTON, Francis Henry "Frank" Jr. Of Burlington, May 30. Beloved husband of Marguerite "Peg" (McInerney). Loving father of Kelly Ann Halley of Brandon, Florida, Francis "Frank" Dalton, III & his wife Paula of Hooksett, NH, and Michael Brian Dalton & his companion Santa Sepulveda of Salem, MA. Loving brother to his sisters Cindy Keaney & her husband John Stathos of Beverly Hills, FL, Deborah Dalton of Arlington, MA, Janice Sloane & her husband John of Mansfield, MA and the late Alice Faiola & her late husband Gerard and Daniel Dalton. He was the caring grandfather to his six grandchildren, Ashley and Alyssa Osborne, Elizabeth Rae, Daniel Dalton, Caitlin "Katie", Ryan, and Kirsten Halley. He was the beloved great-grandfather to Kayleigh and Layla Griffin. Frank is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. In Frank's memory, charitable donations can be made to the New England Center and Home for Veteran at www.NECHV.org The family will announce a celebration event of Frank's life at a later point in time. For obituary, online guestbook, and video tribute, see sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020