AMORY, Francis I. III "Tuck" Quiet Warrior for Social Justice. Professor Tuck Amory of Worcester, MA, 74, died Sunday, Sept. 29th, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Manhattan, NY, and raised in Manchester, MA and Beverly Cove, MA, he was the son of Francis I. Amory, Jr. and Edith Anne Beadleston Amory. Tuck graduated from The Hill School in Pottstown, PA, where he was class valedictorian and captain of the tennis team. He received his AB and MAT degrees from Harvard University, and an MS degree from the Boston University School of Social Work. He worked for several early community-based treatment programs, as well as the MA Department of Youth Services at the Shirley Industrial School, the Lyman School for Boys, and the Worcester Secure Treatment Unit as a teacher, counselor, and clinical director. Professor Amory taught for 35 years in the Urban Studies Department at Worcester State University, where he co-founded and coordinated the Master's Program in Non-Profit Management. He received three awards from the college for Distinguished Service, Teaching Excellence, and Extraordinary Dedication to Worcester State University. He co-founded Psychological Counseling Services with Dr. Edward I. Haupt, and served on the boards of Family Services of Central Massachusetts, First Night Worcester, Arts Worcester, and the Mary Dolphin Art Gallery at Worcester State University. A member of Worcester Bohemians, Amory was a four season Boston Sports fan, who loved teaching, counseling, gardening, crossword puzzles, throwing parties, and many friends. He will be remembered fondly by his students and clients for the difference he made in their lives. Tuck leaves us with this quote: "Think where man's glory most begins and ends, and say my glory was I had such friends," Yeats. He is survived by his wife Amanda M. (Guyett) Amory, his son Matthew Amory, his daughter Sarah Amory Welch and her husband Andrew, his brother David Sears Amory and his wife Peggi, his sister Hope Amory Bachelder and her husband Robert, grandchildren Hunter and Raine Amory, and Lily and Charlotte Welch, Amanda's sister Corinne Norris and her husband Greg, his nieces Lindsey Bachelder Graziano and Caroline Bachelder and nephews Sam Bachelder, Jesse Amory, and Mitchell and Nicholas Norris. A Memorial Service will be held at Worcester State University in the Sheehan POD Dining Area on Saturday, October 26th at 2:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held later that afternoon at the Sahara Restaurant on Highland Street. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tuck's memory may be made to the Mary Cosgrove Dolphin Art Gallery at Worcester State University. Checks should be made payable to the Worcester State Foundation, Inc., and in the memo field indicate Art Gallery - In Memory of Tuck Amory. Donations may be mailed to the Division of University Advancement, Worcester State University - 486 Chandler Street, Worcester, MA 01602. Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St. Holden, MA 01520. www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019