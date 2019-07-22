ARMSTRONG, Francis J. "Frank" Of Woburn, formerly of Malden and Somerville, July 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joanne (Palazzolo) Armstrong. Devoted father of Kelly McDonough and her husband Bob, of Durham, NH, and Scott Armstrong and his wife Kathleen, of Woburn. Loving grandfather of Bobby, Patrick, Connor, and Erin McDonough, Hannah, Grace, and Cogan Armstrong. Brother of Marie Satoris, Kay Marcotti, Pat Southerland, Jack, Tom, Richie, and George Armstrong, the late Jimmy Armstrong, Dolly Kowacich, Charlie Abell, Lucille Ventora, and Betty Armstrong. Also survived by several loving godsons and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Thursday, July 25th, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Anthony Church, 851 Main St., Woburn, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with military honors and burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Late U.S. Navy Veteran. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Frank's memory to Meals on Wheels, Minuteman Senior Services, 26 Crosby Dr., Bedford, MA 01730. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes



Woburn - Medford - Wilmington Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2019