Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
60 Pleasant Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0083
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS ARMSTRONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS J. ARMSTRONG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCIS J. ARMSTRONG Obituary
ARMSTRONG, Francis J. "Frank" Of Woburn, formerly of Malden and Somerville, July 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joanne (Palazzolo) Armstrong. Devoted father of Kelly McDonough and her husband Bob, of Durham, NH, and Scott Armstrong and his wife Kathleen, of Woburn. Loving grandfather of Bobby, Patrick, Connor, and Erin McDonough, Hannah, Grace, and Cogan Armstrong. Brother of Marie Satoris, Kay Marcotti, Pat Southerland, Jack, Tom, Richie, and George Armstrong, the late Jimmy Armstrong, Dolly Kowacich, Charlie Abell, Lucille Ventora, and Betty Armstrong. Also survived by several loving godsons and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Thursday, July 25th, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Anthony Church, 851 Main St., Woburn, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with military honors and burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Late U.S. Navy Veteran. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Frank's memory to Meals on Wheels, Minuteman Senior Services, 26 Crosby Dr., Bedford, MA 01730. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Woburn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin-Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now