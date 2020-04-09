|
BROWN, Francis J. Brown Francis J. (Ret.Lt.BFD.) April 8, of Roslindale, Dennisport and formerly of South Boston. Beloved Husband of Elizabeth Betty (Dagle) Brown. Devoted son of Jacqueline "Jackie" Brown and the late James "Buddy" Brown. Dear brother of Jacqueline "Lynn" Glaze and her husband John and the late Elizabeth "Lisa" Brown. Godson of Adeline Callan. Nephew of Gerard Shea (Ret. BFD) and Sr. Marilyn Shea SCN of Kentucky. Also survived by 9 nieces and nephews, 5 great-nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Gizmo. Due to the health crisis, private services will be held, a Memorial Mass to follow. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Late member local # 718, Boston Firefighters and Marine Corps. Veteran, Vietnam era. In lieu of flowers, donation's in his memory may be made to the City of Boston Resiliency Fund, https//www.boston.gov
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2020