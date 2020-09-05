CAPPIELLO, Francis J. "Frank" Age 67 of Port Charlotte, Florida died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte.
Frank was born July 20, 1953 in Stamford, Connecticut to the late Frank Vincent and Anna Marie Cappiello. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving from 1975 until 1979, when he was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain. He subsequently worked for Cablevision Industries of Liberty NY as Senior Operations Manager until 1995, when the company was acquired by Time Warner. Inc.
Frank retired from The Bank of NY Mellon as a project manager and moved to Port Charlotte, Florida last year from Boston, Massachusetts.
He is survived by his loving spouse, Oleg Svetetskiy; a daughter, Katie Welsh and her husband Sean, Kristopher Cappiello and his wife Danielle and their son Kris, Kevin Cappiello and his wife Laura Lewis and their son Kevin; three sisters, Jane Cappiello-Culp, Linda Cappiello, and Peggy Mahan and brother, Thomas Cappiello.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Boston. Interment with military honors will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic, Port Charlotte, FL www.volunteercare.org
or Fenway Community Health Center, Inc., Boston, MA, www.fenwayhealth.org
