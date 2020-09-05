1/1
FRANCIS J. CAPPIELLO
1953 - 2020
CAPPIELLO, Francis J. "Frank" Age 67 of Port Charlotte, Florida died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte.

Frank was born July 20, 1953 in Stamford, Connecticut to the late Frank Vincent and Anna Marie Cappiello. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving from 1975 until 1979, when he was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain. He subsequently worked for Cablevision Industries of Liberty NY as Senior Operations Manager until 1995, when the company was acquired by Time Warner. Inc.

Frank retired from The Bank of NY Mellon as a project manager and moved to Port Charlotte, Florida last year from Boston, Massachusetts.

He is survived by his loving spouse, Oleg Svetetskiy; a daughter, Katie Welsh and her husband Sean, Kristopher Cappiello and his wife Danielle and their son Kris, Kevin Cappiello and his wife Laura Lewis and their son Kevin; three sisters, Jane Cappiello-Culp, Linda Cappiello, and Peggy Mahan and brother, Thomas Cappiello.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in Boston. Interment with military honors will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic, Port Charlotte, FL www.volunteercare.org or Fenway Community Health Center, Inc., Boston, MA, www.fenwayhealth.org

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
