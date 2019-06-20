Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Church
2254 Mass Ave
North Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS CASEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS J. CASEY Sr.


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
FRANCIS J. CASEY Sr. Obituary
CASEY, Francis J. Sr. Lifelong resident of North Cambridge. Passed peacefully on June 19, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of 67 years to Helen M. (MacGillivray). Loving father of Janice MacAdam and her husband Carroll of Antigonish, Nova Scotia, Karen Casey, wife of the late Francis J. Casey Jr., of Billerica, Michael and his wife Kim of Billerica, Thomas and his wife Tracey Hynes of FL, Robert of Cambridge, Brian and his wife Kathleen of Acton. Cherished and proud "Papa" of nineteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. Dear brother of William and his wife Elva of CA, Joseph and his wife Angie of FL, James and his late wife Donna of Waltham, and the late Edward T. Casey. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Late WWII Army Veteran. Longtime Officer of St. Vincent DePaul Society, St. John's Church, and longtime member of NARVRE (National Association of Retired & Veteran Railway Employees), and the Lt. James A. Logan Post 6800 VFW of Somerville. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE, on Monday at 10 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. John's Church, 2254 Mass Ave., North Cambridge at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday 2-6 PM. Services will conclude with burial and Military Honors in Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fran's memory may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church, North Cambridge. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now