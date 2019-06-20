CASEY, Francis J. Sr. Lifelong resident of North Cambridge. Passed peacefully on June 19, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of 67 years to Helen M. (MacGillivray). Loving father of Janice MacAdam and her husband Carroll of Antigonish, Nova Scotia, Karen Casey, wife of the late Francis J. Casey Jr., of Billerica, Michael and his wife Kim of Billerica, Thomas and his wife Tracey Hynes of FL, Robert of Cambridge, Brian and his wife Kathleen of Acton. Cherished and proud "Papa" of nineteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. Dear brother of William and his wife Elva of CA, Joseph and his wife Angie of FL, James and his late wife Donna of Waltham, and the late Edward T. Casey. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Late WWII Army Veteran. Longtime Officer of St. Vincent DePaul Society, St. John's Church, and longtime member of NARVRE (National Association of Retired & Veteran Railway Employees), and the Lt. James A. Logan Post 6800 VFW of Somerville. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE, on Monday at 10 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. John's Church, 2254 Mass Ave., North Cambridge at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday 2-6 PM. Services will conclude with burial and Military Honors in Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fran's memory may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church, North Cambridge. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary