COUSINEAU, Francis J. "Frank" Suddenly, in FL. Of Watertown, December 28, 2019, age 55. Loving son of the late Mary A. (Coffey) & Frank U. Cousineau. Dear brother of Mary Catherine Cousineau-Kiley of Watertown and Carol Ann Sexton & her husband Robert E. of Northborough. Devoted uncle of Christopher G. & Brett E. Sexton and Michael J. & Sara K. Kiley. Visiting Hours will be held in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4-7 PM followed by a Funeral Service at 7 PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. US Air Force Veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Frank's memory may be made to the: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or at www.dana-farber.org MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020