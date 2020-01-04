Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS COUSINEAU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS J. "FRANK" COUSINEAU

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCIS J. "FRANK" COUSINEAU Obituary
COUSINEAU, Francis J. "Frank" Suddenly, in FL. Of Watertown, December 28, 2019, age 55. Loving son of the late Mary A. (Coffey) & Frank U. Cousineau. Dear brother of Mary Catherine Cousineau-Kiley of Watertown and Carol Ann Sexton & her husband Robert E. of Northborough. Devoted uncle of Christopher G. & Brett E. Sexton and Michael J. & Sara K. Kiley. Visiting Hours will be held in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4-7 PM followed by a Funeral Service at 7 PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. US Air Force Veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Frank's memory may be made to the: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or at www.dana-farber.org MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

View the online memorial for Francis J. "Frank" COUSINEAU
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -