CUMMINGS, Francis J. "Joe" Of South Boston, April 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" (Mulkerrin) Cummings. Devoted father of Meg A. Cummings of South Boston. Loving brother of the late John "Brother" Cummings, Helena "Lena" Mann and Theresa O'Neil. Close relative of the late Frank "Sonny" Noonan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Late member of the Castle Island Association and Wrentham Sportsman Club. Funeral Service and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Cummings may be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Association of MA, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 O'Brien Funeral Home
South Boston 617 269 1600
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020