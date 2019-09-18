|
|
DeMIGLIO, Francis J. "Frank" Age 91, of Franklin, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at his home, with family at his side, following an illness. He was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth T. "Betty" (Curran) DeMiglio, who died in 2013. Born March 13, 1928, in Boston, a son of the late Joseph and Frances (Palermo) DeMiglio, he was a former longtime resident of Needham, before moving to Franklin in 1988. He was raised and educated in Charlestown and Dedham. He then attended Northeastern University and received his Bachelors' degree. Frank was an electrical engineer at Raytheon for 35 years and assisted the design team to launch the Patriot Missile. Frank was a proud American and served in the United States Air Force. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant and was honorably discharged in Oct., 1951. He was a former member and Past Grand Knight of Fr. Daniel J. Kennedy Council 1611, Needham, a member and past financial secretary of Knights of Columbus Sacred Heart Council 1847, Franklin. Frank's life was devoted to his family, and friends. His favorite hobby was woodworking and many of his handmade pieces were given as gifts. He is survived by his children, Maureen Goldberg and her husband Alan of Franklin, Joanne P. Whelan and her husband Mike of Franklin, Trish A. DeMiglio of Norwood, Beth T. Carey and her husband Bob of Franklin, Clare F. Chamberlain of Franklin, a sister Mary Fitzpatrick of Mesa, Arizona, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. His Funeral, with Visitation beginning at 8:45AM, will be Saturday, Sept. 21st, from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., FRANKLIN, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin, at 11AM. A private family Burial with military honors will take place Monday, Sept. 23rd, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Due to floral limitations at the cemetery, memorial donations may be made to , PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250. Guestbook and directions available at www.oterifuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Francis J. "Frank" DeMIGLIO
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 19, 2019