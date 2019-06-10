Boston Globe Obituaries
FRANCIS J. DEVINE

FRANCIS J. DEVINE Obituary
DEVINE, Francis J. Of Canton passed away June 9th. Beloved husband of Conchetta M. "Connie" (Mazzella). Father of the late Karen and Frankie Devine. Brother of Ann Leahy of Canton. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton Thursday morning at 10. Visiting hours omitted. Burial Old Calvary Cemetery, Boston. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019
