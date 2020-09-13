DONAHUE, Francis J. "Frank" Age 96, a resident of Framingham for many years, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 12, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of the late Claire T. (Sullivan) Donahue, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage before her passing in 2015. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Francis H. and Katherine (Brown) Donahue, and was a graduate of Boston English High School. A proud veteran of the Army serving during World War II, Frank was a radio and wire specialist with the 3rd Cavalry Recon Troop in the European Theater and earned the rank of Sergeant. Honorably discharged in 1946. Frank was a graduate of Northeastern University. He worked for many years as a salesman for Carter Rice Storrs and Bement, and later as a sales manager for International Paper until retiring. He enjoyed golf and bowling and travel with his wife. Frank was past commander of VFW Post 517 in South Boston. He is survived by his children, Francis J. Donahue Jr. and his wife, Sandy, of Schaumburg, IL, Steven P. Donahue and his wife, Paula of Hyannis, and Jayne P. Coulson and partner, Danny Reilly of Holliston; four grandchildren, Michael, Tina, Kelly and Stacy; seven great-grandchildren, Jacob, Kaitlyn, Zachary, Ellie, Caroline, Alyssa and Ethan; a sister, Doris Mae Toronto of Canton, MA. He was predeceased by a brother, Gene Donahue. Due to Covid restrictions presently in place, his Funeral Mass and interment will take place privately. Instead of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be made in Frank's name to: Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA. 02284-9168 or online: JimmyFundContactUs@dfci.harvard.edu Boyle Bros. Funeral Home of Framingham is assisting with arrangements. Please visit www.boylebrothers.com
to leave a condolence message to the family. Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, Inc. www.boylebrothers.com