FRANCIS DUNN
FRANCIS J. DUNN

DUNN, Francis J. Of Derry, New Hampshire, formerly of Everett passed away June 26th, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara M. (Matthews) Dunn. Devoted father of Francis J. Dunn Jr. and his wife Maureen, Nancy M. DeCesare and her husband Paul, Maureen L. Dunn-Click and her late husband Derrick, Brian J. Dunn and his wife Marie and the late Stephen M. Dunn. Dear brother of the late Edward, Mary, Herbert and John. Cherished grandfather of Paul, Kelly, Meghan, Patrick, Stephanie, Erin and Lily. Great-grandfather of Dylan, Joseph, Max, Mackenzie, Mckenna and Braelynn. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral from the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT, on Friday, July 5th at 9:30 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Everett at 11am. Visiting Hours will be held Friday from 9:30-10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149. Late US Army WWII Veteran. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For online guestbook and directions please visit: www.jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367

Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019
