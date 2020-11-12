1/1
FRANCIS J. FOLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANCIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FOLEY, Francis J. Of Medford, formerly of Norwood, passed away on November 10, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Mary A. (Cammarata) Brady Foley and the late Helen (Heffernan) Foley. Devoted father of James M. Foley and his wife Hiromi of AZ, Daniel J. Foley and his wife Ann Marie Zavacki of Norwood, Eileen M. Ross and her husband David of NY, Stephen T. Foley and his wife Gina of Pittsfield, Sean B. Foley and his wife Vicky of NY and the late Matthew P. Foley. Son of the late Bartley and Bridget (Costello) Foley. Loving brother of Elizabeth Foley of TX and the late Thomas, Bartley, Edward and John Foley, Barbara Gillis, Lillian and Mary Foley. Cherished grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 1 late grandson. Great-grandfather of 4 great-grandsons. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Frank was a 1957 graduate of Norwood High School and then went on to graduate from Northeastern University. He was a member of the Norwood Elks, Woburn Elks, Norwood KofC and the Norwood Sportsmen's Club. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4-7pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Burial will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his name to the Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc., One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215, www.joslin.org Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

Norwood, MA 781-762-0482

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved