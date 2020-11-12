FOLEY, Francis J. Of Medford, formerly of Norwood, passed away on November 10, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Mary A. (Cammarata) Brady Foley and the late Helen (Heffernan) Foley. Devoted father of James M. Foley and his wife Hiromi of AZ, Daniel J. Foley and his wife Ann Marie Zavacki of Norwood, Eileen M. Ross and her husband David of NY, Stephen T. Foley and his wife Gina of Pittsfield, Sean B. Foley and his wife Vicky of NY and the late Matthew P. Foley. Son of the late Bartley and Bridget (Costello) Foley. Loving brother of Elizabeth Foley of TX and the late Thomas, Bartley, Edward and John Foley, Barbara Gillis, Lillian and Mary Foley. Cherished grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 1 late grandson. Great-grandfather of 4 great-grandsons. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Frank was a 1957 graduate of Norwood High School and then went on to graduate from Northeastern University. He was a member of the Norwood Elks, Woburn Elks, Norwood KofC and the Norwood Sportsmen's Club. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4-7pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Burial will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his name to the Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc., One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215, www.joslin.org
