GALLIGANI, Francis J. "Frank" Age 81, of Danvers, husband of the late Carol (Driscoll) Brennan-Galligani & the late Joan (Babcock) Galligani, died October 14th at Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers. Frank is survived by his children, Janet Galligani Casey & husband, Michael, of Saratoga Springs, NY, Linda Galligani of Lynn, Steven Galligani & wife, Rebecca, of Dracut & Elaine Scaramuzzo & husband, Peter, of Westford; step-children, Timothy Brennan of Nahant and Kara Williams of Saugus; grandchildren, Liam & Fiona Casey, Kevin & Angelina Galligani, Chiara, Adam & Francesca Scaramuzzo, Christopher & Casey Brennan & Devin Williams; brothers, David & Thomas Galligani; sister-in-law, Elaine Malmquist & several close nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to Frank's visitation which will be held in the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte. 62), DANVERS on Sunday, October 18th from 2 to 5 P.M. All other services are private. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing & are respectfully asked for no physical contact with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, the Spiritual Care Services Department at Brigham and Women's Hospital, or the Greater Boston Food Bank. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com View the online memorial for Francis J. "Frank" GALLIGANI