1/1
FRANCIS J. "FRANK" GALLIGANI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANCIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GALLIGANI, Francis J. "Frank" Age 81, of Danvers, husband of the late Carol (Driscoll) Brennan-Galligani & the late Joan (Babcock) Galligani, died October 14th at Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers. Frank is survived by his children, Janet Galligani Casey & husband, Michael, of Saratoga Springs, NY, Linda Galligani of Lynn, Steven Galligani & wife, Rebecca, of Dracut & Elaine Scaramuzzo & husband, Peter, of Westford; step-children, Timothy Brennan of Nahant and Kara Williams of Saugus; grandchildren, Liam & Fiona Casey, Kevin & Angelina Galligani, Chiara, Adam & Francesca Scaramuzzo, Christopher & Casey Brennan & Devin Williams; brothers, David & Thomas Galligani; sister-in-law, Elaine Malmquist & several close nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to Frank's visitation which will be held in the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte. 62), DANVERS on Sunday, October 18th from 2 to 5 P.M. All other services are private. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing & are respectfully asked for no physical contact with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, the Spiritual Care Services Department at Brigham and Women's Hospital, or the Greater Boston Food Bank. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

View the online memorial for Francis J. "Frank" GALLIGANI


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 774-6600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved