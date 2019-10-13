Boston Globe Obituaries
LeBLANC, Francis J. "Frank" Of Watertown, October 12, 2019. Age 90. Beloved husband of Gracemarie V. (Alfe). Devoted father of Janine M. LeBlanc-Straceski (Anthony) of Andover, John J. LeBlanc (Debra) of North Andover, Steven F. LeBlanc (Anne Beinecke) of Cambridge and Marybeth L. Shea (Tom) of North Andover. Loving grandfather of Joseph & Christa LeBlanc, Madeleine & Matthew Shea, and Francis, Joseph & Michael Straceski. Dear brother of Ruth Burke and brother-in-law of Francis Alfe. Retired physicist at Geophysics Laboratory, Hanscom Air Force Base. US Navy Veteran, WWII. Past Grand Knight, Dorchester Knights of Columbus. Funeral from the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home at 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 9:30 AM, followed by Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Jude, 147 Main St., Waltham at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-7 PM. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. Memorials in Frank's memory may be made to Catholic Charities of Boston, 275 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127, www.ccab.org or St. Jude Parish, 147 Main St., Waltham, MA 02453. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 14, 2019
