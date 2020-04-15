|
McDONOUGH, Francis J. "Frank" Age 75, of Attleboro, formerly of Norfolk and South Boston, on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 from complications of Covid-19 after declining health issues due to dementia. Frank was the son of the late Mary and Peter McDonough.
Frank served his country proudly as a member of the US.Air Force and retired after serving many years as a Boston Police Officer. He was Past Commander of the Old Dorchester Post 65.
Frank was a kind, generous person who loved his years on the police force, loved everything Irish and anything to do with the veterans. He enjoyed vacationing in the islands, particularly Puerto Rico. He loved hosting his family Super Bowl parties and making his famous jambalaya. He also loved to laugh and have everyone laughing with him but most of all, he truly loved his family. A special thanks to the staff at Attleboro Health for their compassionate care.
Survived by his beloved wife Lynn, his children Peter, Kerri, Ryan, and Luke, his grandchildren Derek, Shawn and Colette, his sisters, Sister Maureen McDonough, Kathy O'Leary, Eileen Morrell, his sister-in-law Deb Powell and many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Josh and Matt Kohansky.
A private Graveside Service will be held in Norfolk Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, one may donate to a veterans' group of their choosing. An online guestbook may be found at
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2020