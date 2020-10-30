McGUIRE, Francis J. "Frank" Age 90, formerly of Bellingham, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 with his loving family by his side.He leaves his son, Kevin M. McGuire; his son, James J. McGuire and his wife Freda; his daughter, Sheila A. Kelleher and her husband John; two grandchildren, Seamus H. McGuire and Ronan B. McGuire, his sister Mary Nolan, and many nieces and nephews.Frank was predeceased by his loving wife Mary E. (Hamrock) McGuire and their son Francis J. McGuire, Jr. (Frankie).Born February 27, 1930, he was raised in Watertown, the son of the late Hilda (Hann) McGuire and John P. McGuire. Frank spent the best years of his life raising his four children with Mary in Bellingham, MA.In his early years, Frank enjoyed his childhood with his sisters Peggy, Patsy and Mary and with his best friend and brother, the late John (Jack) McGuire.Frank was a graduate of Watertown High School. He went on to study commercial art at the Massachusetts Institute of Fine Arts, where he became an enthusiastic and accomplished artist. In his younger years, Frank particularly enjoyed playing the piano at the Perkins School for the Blind, where he would perform for the students. Frank joined the Army as a young man, where he enjoyed amateur boxing. He served honorably during the Korean War.Frank spent his career working for the Town of Framingham as a crane operator. On weekends, he'd join his three sons, brothers-in-law and several nieces and nephews working as a doorman at the Omni Parker House in downtown Boston.Frank retired at the age of 63 and settled in West Palm Beach, Florida where he enjoyed golfing, walking on the beach, biking, and swimming. Frank also loved to travel and went on many cruises throughout his retirement. Frank had a particular talent for ballroom dancing. All eyes would be on him and his partner whenever he'd hit the dance floor.Frank returned to Massachusetts in his later years to be closer to his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members, all of whom he loved dearly and with whom he enjoyed spending time.Frank was a great listener and mentor to all who knew him and will always be remembered for his infectious smile and laughter.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin