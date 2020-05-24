|
|
MULLIGAN, Francis J. "Bo" Age 93, of Canton passed away May 23rd at home surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Dorchester, he graduated from Dorchester High School, Boston College and he was a proud Army Veteran of WW II. Bo went on to work for Stone & Webster for many years as a Nuclear Engineer before retiring. Beloved husband of Mariellin (Dowdall). Brother of Donal Mulligan of NC, Mary Mulligan SND of Dorchester, and the late John Mulligan, C. Eileen Tangvik, Anne Mulligan, and Rev. William Mulligan SJ. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private family Graveside Service will be held at Timothy Plain Cemetery in Norton. For guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2020