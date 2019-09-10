|
|
NAGLE, Francis J. Age 93, a longtime resident of Norwell, passed away on Sept. 8, 2019 surrounded by family. He was predeceased by his wife, Marie (Gallagher) Nagle. Frank leaves his children, Janet Vilandrie and her late husband Pete, Barbara Kumlin and her husband Bob, Chris Nagle and wife Mary, and Joanne Thomka and her husband Wayde. He also leaves his four grandchildren, Joseph Vilandrie, and Allyson, Erin, and Alexander Nagle; his sister Margaret Doxsee and his late sister Bette Bergstrom and his dear friend and companion Harriet Egan, along with many other cherished family and friends.
Frank grew up in Worcester and joined the US Navy at the age of 17. He served on the USS Wilkes Barre during WWII. Frank lived in Norwell for 62 years surrounded by some of the best neighbors anyone could ask for. He worked for Honeywell for over 30 years and in his retirement was a Marshall at Scituate Country Club and worked at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Homes. Frank was compassionate, but spoke his mind when needed. He loved life to the fullest. He was an avid golfer and had the chance to golf all over the world, including Pebble Beach. He also had three holes in one.
No one knows what is coming next for Frank, but the family hopes it includes a golf cart on a beautiful course with Marie sitting next to him birdwatching, a nice cold Schlitz, a baked stuffed lobster, and a hot fudge sundae on the 19th hole.
Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 from 4-8 pm in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 30 Central St. (off rt 123, near State police barracks), NORWELL CENTER. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at 10:30 am in St. Helen Church, 383 Washington St., Norwell followed by interment in Washington Street Cemetery, Norwell. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Frank may be made to the Norwell Council on Aging, Pine St., Norwell, MA. 02061 or to the Glastonbury Abbey, 16 Hull St., Hingham, MA. 02043. For an online guestbook, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com 781.659.2200
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 11, 2019