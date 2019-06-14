Boston Globe Obituaries
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
PARISE, Francis J. Of Norwood, passed away on June 11, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Perina F. (Ferzoco) Parise. Devoted father of George Parise of CA, Corinne Hendren and her partner Cheryl Piercy of CA, Paula Parise of Bahrain, Francine Parise of FL, Francis J. Parise and his wife Laurie of NH, Suzanne Johnston and her husband Steven of FL, Janice Walker and her husband Bill of Foxboro and Eileen Parise and her husband Rocco DelMonaco of VA. Brother of Carol Imbaro of Dedham. Cherished grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Francis retired from Tufts University after nearly 30 years of teaching prosthetic dentistry. He was a WWII veteran and the Past President of the Norwood Lyons Club from 1983-1987. He was an officer of the Norwood Son's of Italy from 1996-2000, member of the Norwood Retired Men's Club, Knights of Columbus and active at the Norwood Senior Center and St. Timothy's Giving Tree. Funeral arrangements will take place from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Timothy Parish Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Knollwood Memorial Park Canton with US Army Military Honors. Donations may be made in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Development Office - Boston, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114 www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/boston kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019
