Services
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
View Map
FRANCIS J. "FRANK" POISSON Obituary
POISSON, Francis J. "Frank" Owner of Wayland Power Equipment Age 85, of Wayland, died peacefully and comfortably on August 31, 2019. Devoted and loving husband of 58 years to Patricia E. (Tolan) Poisson. Beloved father of Thomas J. Poisson; Ronald J. Poisson; Sharon E. Poisson and her fiancé Brian Schissler and William J. Poisson and his fianceé Pamela Cokin. Cherished Pepe' of Richard DeLorey; Luke R. Poisson; Brian J. Poisson and Karly C. Poisson. He was the brother of Annette Lazili; Irene Mailhoit and the late Lucille Mercurio, Rene Poisson, Henry Poisson, Leo Poisson and twins Paul and Pauline Poisson who died as infants. Also survived by his sister-in-law Rose Poisson and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Visitations on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), WAYLAND. Funeral Services on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 10:00 am, at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Poisson family lot in Lakeview Cemetery, Wayland. For condolences and directions, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 3, 2019
