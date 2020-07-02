|
SCHERI, Francis J. Jr. Of Tewksbury, formerly of Somerville. Born to deceased parents Francisco J. and Margaret Scheri. He was the loving spouse of 43 ½ years to Evelyn (Sherburne) and the late son-in-law to Catherine F. & Norwood H. Sherburne. The loving father to his son, James Chae Michael Scheri. He was the brother to Elaine and brother-in-law to Benny Nocella. Frank was the "brother to" both Michael and Kevin Sherburne and the brother-in-law to Kerrianne Sherburne. He is also survived by many loving cousins, especially both Justin Coppola and Hugh McCabe, and great-cousins. He was the loving uncle of Julie, Brenda, Justin, Jr., Katie and Samantha. He will be sorely missed by his beloved pet, Sprout. He formerly worked for both General Electric in West Lynn and Ametek in Wilmington and he was a crossing guard for the City of Somerville Police and Somerville Public Schools for nine years. Celebration of Life will be held at St. Ann's Church, Somerville, MA on July 11, 2020 at 10:00 am. Burial was private. If you plan to attend the Funeral Mass, please register at www.stsmartinparish.org/register-event George L. Doherty Funeral Home Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe from July 6 to July 7, 2020