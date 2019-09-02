|
STAMEGNA, Francis J. "Jiga" Of Melrose, unexpectedly, August 30, 2019, age 62. Beloved son of Barbara (Allen) Stamegna and the late Donald R. Stamegna. Loving & longtime companion of Karla Wilson. Cherished brother of Susan L. Martin, Donald R. Stamegna, Jr., Richard A. Stamegna, Nancy C. Gargano, Joseph P. Stamegna, Betsy A. Spiro, Peter A. Stamegna and Paul J. Stamegna. Also survived by numerous, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 4:00-7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, on Friday, September 6th, at 11:30AM. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 3, 2019