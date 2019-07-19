SULLIVAN, Francis J. Of Medford, peacefully on July 18, 2019. Beloved husband of 54 years to Diane L. (Delaney) of Medford. Son of the late Francis Sullivan and Agnes (Dunn). Loving father of David Sullivan and his husband Dave Nuscher of Belmont, Michael Sullivan and his wife Lisa of CT, Karen Sullivan and her husband Vince Mukkada of OH, and Kristen Mackenzie and her husband Jim of Arlington. Cherished "Papa" of Perry, Connor, Riley, Shea, Olivia, Maddie, Ellie, and Molly. Dear brother of Lorraine Holmes and her late husband Edward of Wakefield and the late Leo Sullivan. He is survived by his sister-in-law Patricia Sullivan of Winthrop, and many loving nieces and nephews. Former Senior VP of Facilities Planning at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Monday at 10 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, 4-7 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to BIDMC, 330 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215, or St. Raphael Church, Medford, MA. For complete obituary, directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2019