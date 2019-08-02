|
TERRA, Francis J. Jr. A longtime resident of Marshfield, formerly of Cambridge and Watertown, July 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan F. Mullen, he is also survived by his children Lynda Gouvela, Lydia Anderson, Francis Terra and Laura Terra as well as many grandchildren. A former Middlesex County Deputy Sheriff, he also worked for many years at the Cambridge Courthouse. A proud veteran, Frank served in the US Navy during both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In honor of Frank's love of animals, donations in his memory may be made to an animal .
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019