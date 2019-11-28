|
VALLESIO, Francis J., Sr. Of Somerville, November 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elvira "Vera" (DiRocco) Vallesio. Devoted father of Francis J. Vallesio, Jr. and his wife Brenda of Stoneham, Joseph Vallesio and his wife Donna of Somerville, Frank Camara of Easton and the late Nancy A. Vallesio. Cherished grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Lois Catino of Maynard and Louis Vallesio of Littleton and the late Vincent, Stephen, Anthony and Edward Vallesio. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, on Tuesday at 10AM, followed by a Funeral Mass, celebrated in St. Clement Church at 11AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Monday, 4PM-8PM. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Francis was a member of the Greatest Generation, serving in the US Navy during WWII and longtime Crossing Guard for the City of Somerville. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars at VFW.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019