AVERY, Francis James "Jim" Age 72, of Pembroke, Massachusetts, passed away on July 28, 2019 after a brief illness. Beloved husband of Elisabeth (Mandy) Avery with whom he shared 51 years of marriage and father of Keith and Meredith Avery. Jim was the loving brother of Janice Williams, Jeffrey Avery, Joel Avery and also the late Joseph Avery and John "Jack" Avery. He was the son of the late Eleanor Avery and Francis J. Avery. He will be deeply missed by his five grandchildren as well as aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan Street, HANSON, on August 2, 2019 between 2 and 4 and again between 7 and 9 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 1 Maquan Street, Hanson, on August 3, 2019 at 11:00. Donations in his name may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Hanson or Glastonbury Abbey in Higham. For directions and to sign Jim's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019
