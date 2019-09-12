|
McKEOWN, Francis Joseph "Wiff" Age 60, of Norwood & Charlestown, MA, and Portsmouth, NH, passed away on September 7, 2019. Born October 9, 1958 in Boston, MA to Francis X. & Carol A. (Riley) McKeown. Joe is survived by his mother, his best friend and loving caregiver, Karen "Pickles" Hanks, Charlestown; siblings, Maura (Scott) Nieuwenhuis, Taunton; Chris (Lisa) McKeown, Westwood; Jamie (Donna), Newton/Needham; Martha, Needham; Tim, Boston; David (Jackie), Norwood & Yarmouth; and Sean, Norwood; 10 nieces & nephews and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and their children. Joe was a 1976 graduate of Norwood High School and a 1980 graduate of UMass Dartmouth (SMU). He followed in his grandfather's footsteps to become a skilled designer, builder and finish carpenter. He fought a long, hard fight against metastatic prostate cancer. In 2011, Joe was told he had 5 years to live, but he fought hard. He was poked, prodded, injected, inspected – knowing it was not likely to spare him - but maybe someone, someday. While many a blessing has graced the "Irish sports pages," the one most appropriate for Joe may well be, "May you be in heaven a half an hour before the devil knows you're dead." But Dylan Thomas's words may be more appropriate still: "Do not go gentle into that good night. Rage, rage against the dying of the light." Long before his cancer diagnosis, Joe became a PMC rider and volunteer. He remained an active PMC supporter throughout his treatment. For details on October Visiting Hours / Memorial Service send inquiry to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please help the fight against cancer by donating to the Pan-Mass Challenge: donate.pmc.org/JM0013 GilloolyFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 15 to Oct. 8, 2019