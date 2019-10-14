|
|
TOLAND, Francis Joseph "Fran" Of Quincy, MA, passed away peacefully Friday, after battling cancer. He died in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 83.
Born in Charlestown, MA on March 9, 1936, he was the son of the late John and Susan Toland of Dorchester, MA. Loving husband of 59 years to Judy Carroll Toland of Quincy, MA; father to Barbara Toland White of Quincy, and her dear friend Paul McCarthy, Jr. of Whitman, Mary Toland Johnson and her husband Ken Johnson of Hull; and grandparent to Kristofor Toland Johnson and Kelly Carroll Johnson of Hull, and Kathryn Mary White and Meghan Anne White of Quincy, and predeceased by his beloved grandson Patrick Toland White of Quincy.
Fran is survived by his siblings: Mary Toland Harkins and her husband Robert Harkins of Norwood; Barbara Toland, SCH of Wellesley; Bernard "Bernie" Toland and his wife Kay of Quincy; Susanne Toland Murphy formerly of Abington now of Whitman; sister-in-law Joanne Collins Toland formerly of Braintree now of Whitman; and predeceased by his loving brothers John "Duke" Toland and his wife Noreen of Quincy; James "Deeko" Toland of Braintree; and brother-in-law Lawrence Murphy of Abington. Fran is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
A dedicated husband, brother, father, uncle, grandfather and friend to many, Fran was an avid gardener, best known for growing "big boy tomatoes and Harvard hockey sticks." He enjoyed spending time on the beach, traveling with his family, playing a few rounds of golf, mastering the grille, and dancing the waltz with his beautiful bride. Fran was no stranger to Coors Light, chicken Parmesan (with extra sauce) and Jax ("South Boston Shrimp").
Fran graduated from Northeastern University in 1961 and served proudly in the US Naval Reserves for eight years. He served as a member of the Harvard University Athletic Department for 41 years (1959-2000). His tremendous contributions to the Harvard community brought about the creation of the Francis J. Toland Service Award, bestowed annually to a Harvard senior student-athlete who makes outstanding contributions to the university and its neighboring communities. Of all his accomplishments, Fran was most proud to be inducted into the Beanpot Hall of Fame in 2010 (see photo). When asked about his tenure at Harvard, Fran noted, "I had the best of two worlds: a Northeastern degree and a Harvard education."
Fran will be missed dearly by every one of the many people that he touched throughout his life.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday, October 17th, 4-8 PM, in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 8 AM on Friday, October 18th, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Agatha's Church, Milton, at 9 AM. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Patrick Toland White Foundation, 46 Lansdowne St., Quincy, MA 02171. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019