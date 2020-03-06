|
MANNING, Dr. Francis Jude "Paco" Husband of (late) Jo An Manning, a resident of Easton for the past 53 years, died from a sudden illness at Norwood Hospital on March 5, 2020. Born in Boston, son of the late Edward Francis Manning, stepfather Raymond Francis Monahan and mother Helen J. Monahan. Francis is survived by sister, Judith H. Liston and her family. Son, Francis J. Manning, II, daughter, Judith H. Manning-Leonard, husband Peter T. Leonard and grandson Michael M. Leonard, daughter Jo F. Manning-Souza, husband David, sons Anthony and James Verrocchio and Melissa J. Souza. Cousins William Daley, Donald Ward and friends. Francis worked for the Boston Public Schools for 30+ years as an administrator and principal. He received his Doctorate from the University of Miami as well as numerous Masters degrees from other colleges. He served as an adjunct faculty member at CCRI, Bridgewater State University and Quincy College. Francis enjoyed his summer home in Islesboro, Maine as captain of the "Laughing Fellow Rover," running book clubs, taking classes in Gaelic and visiting his ancestry home of Ireland. In honor of "Paco's" Irish heritage, we would like to request the wearing of the green. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138), EASTON. The Funeral Service will be held at 9:45 at the Funeral Home for family, followed by a 11:00 Mass at St. Mary's Church in Mansfield. Internment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery and a reception to follow at Chateau Restaurant in Norton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Francis's memory may be sent to the Joslin Diabetes Center, 1 Joslin Pl, Boston, MA. For directions or condolences, visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020