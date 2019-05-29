Boston Globe Obituaries
FRANCIS K. DONAHUE

FRANCIS K. DONAHUE Obituary
DONAHUE, Francis K. Of Danvers, formerly of Beverly and Brighton, May 28, 2019. Beloved son of the late Robert and Mary Donahue. Loving brother of Pauline, Kenneth and his wife Kathleen, Dennis, John and his wife Karen, and the late Robert Donahue. Devoted uncle of Mary and Makayla Donahue. Also survived by many cousins. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 31st in St. Theresa Church, 2078 Centre St., West Roxbury, at 11:30am. Relatives and friends invited. Interment, Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Triangle, 420 Pearl St., Malden, MA 02148. For guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2019
