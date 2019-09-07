|
|
BASIUS, Francis L. Papa, we loved the heck out of you Francis L. Basius, 88 years young (although never a day over 35 if you asked him), passed away peacefully in his home on August 29, 2019, surrounded by his beloved daughters, Michelle and Heidi, and granddaughter, Meg. A Marine Corps veteran, he lived his life by their motto, "Semper Fi," or "always loyal" and it is this loyalty that his family will cherish forever. Born April, 1931 in Boston, Frank grew up in Jamaica Plain, the oldest son of Francis Leo Basius and Mary T. McDermott. He attended Roxbury Latin School, where he later served on their Board of Trustees, and then went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts degree in Architectural Sciences from Harvard University. After college, he served as a commissioned Captain in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Frank spent nearly four decades working for Turner Construction Company as a Senior Vice President and head of the Boston office. His time at Turner took him from Boston to New York to Cincinnati, to New York again and finally back to Boston, where he spent his final years. Perhaps Frank's most treasured role in life was husband to Marie Kelly, who passed away in 1996. Frank met Marie in high school, and the rest, as they say, is history. To know them was to have loved them. Frank, quiet and pensive, and Marie, spirited and witty, were the perfect opposites. From raising three children, to countless parties with great friends, to renovating homes and planting gardens, they did everything with great respect, unending love and sincere devotion for each other. A man of few words, Frank was cool-hearted and pragmatic. He was known for his deep love for family, his patience to listen and his constant encouragement, and his family is forever grateful for the wonderful life he provided for all of them. An avid hockey player and patient teacher, Frank's method was to stick his granddaughter out on the ice with a pair of skates and a milk crate until she could make it back to solid ground. His style, you might say, was tough but caring. He was an egalitarian long before it was popular, believing that his daughters could and would accomplish just as much as their male counterparts. He especially loved his gardens, playing tennis and giving the best high fives to his great-grandson, Jack. In addition to his daughters, granddaughter, and great-grandson, Frank leaves behind a brother, Jack, sisters Bernadette and Kathy, son-in-law, David, grandson-in-law, Steve, and a son, Mark, and granddaughter, Ashley. He was predeceased by his sister, Marie. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Frank's name to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children or Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care.
View the online memorial for Francis L. BASIUS
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019