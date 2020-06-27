|
FRYER, Francis L. Age 79, of Medfield and formerly of Worcester and Millis. Beloved husband of Anne M. Fryer of Medfield. Devoted father of William Fryer of Boston. Loving brother of the late John Fryer. Son of the late Francis and Evelyn Fryer. Francis attended Holy Cross and Clark University. He worked as an Associate VP of Business Development for several banks in the Boston/MetroWest region. Francis touched so many people in his life through his humor and honesty. Even when he wasn't feeling his best, he could always make the people he cared about laugh. Those that really knew him, knew he was a truly good soul and will be missed dearly by his friends and family. A Funeral Service will be held in Glenwood Cemetery, 50 Glenwood Street, Natick, MA on Wednesday, July 1st at 12pm. To sign a guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons 508-653-4342 Natick
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020